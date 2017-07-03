Clearer skies after thunderstorms hit...

Northern Taiwan was enjoying a reprieve Monday evening after being lashed by heavy rain and lightning earlier in the day. Although a heavy rain advisory was still in place for all of Taiwan proper - with an extremely heavy rain advisory remaining in place for Taipei and New Taipei - skies had cleared up and looked set to be partly to mostly clear through to Tuesday morning.

Chicago, IL

