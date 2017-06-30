Chinese deities flown on business cla...

Chinese deities flown on business class to Malaysia

Yesterday

Images of three revered Chinese deity statues went viral on social media after they were seen travelling in business class on a flight from China's port city of Xiamen to the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. But what is the story behind it? The first was the Chinese sea goddess Mazu , widely worshipped in southern China as well as countries with large Taoist and Chinese Buddhist communities such as Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Chicago, IL

