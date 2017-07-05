China seeks UNESCO recognition for tw...

China seeks UNESCO recognition for two more sites

2 hrs ago

China is hoping to see two more of its cultural landmarks recognized by UNESCO, with the 41st session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee being held from July 2 to 12 in Krakow, Poland. East China's famous tourist spot Gulangyu Island is to compete for UNESCO cultural heritage status, while the Kekexili National Nature Reserve is striving for a place on the UNESCO natural heritage list.

Chicago, IL

