China seeks UNESCO recognition for two more sites

China is hoping to see two more of its cultural landmarks recognized by UNESCO, with the 41st session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee being held from July 2 to 12 in Krakow, Poland. East China's famous tourist spot Gulangyu Island is to compete for UNESCO cultural heritage status, while the Kekexili National Nature Reserve is striving for a place on the UNESCO natural heritage list.

