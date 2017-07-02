Cagayan de Oro's very own math wiz

FOR fourteen-year-old Kate Louise Francisco of Liceo de Cagayan University, being able to represent not only Cagayan de Oro City but the Philippines is an opportunity of a lifetime. Last May 21 to 24, Francisco was selected as one of the 16 representatives of the Philippines for the 2017 International Mathematics Wizard Challenge at Xiamen, China.

