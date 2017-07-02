Cagayan de Oro's very own math wiz
FOR fourteen-year-old Kate Louise Francisco of Liceo de Cagayan University, being able to represent not only Cagayan de Oro City but the Philippines is an opportunity of a lifetime. Last May 21 to 24, Francisco was selected as one of the 16 representatives of the Philippines for the 2017 International Mathematics Wizard Challenge at Xiamen, China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC