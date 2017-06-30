BSO moves into Taiwan

BSO moves into Taiwan

Global network provider BSO has announced a new direct connectivity link from the Taipei Internet Exchange to venues in Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo. The move into Taiwan builds on BSO's heritage as the leading low-latency connectivity provider to the emerging markets.

Chicago, IL

