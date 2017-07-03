Bird fortune telling is a must-do in ...

Bird fortune telling is a must-do in Taipei

Fortune teller Miss Chen uses birds to help tell peoples' fortunes in a tiny cubicle near Taipei's Longshan Temple. Big Luck Master flits out of his cage toward me so I can lean in to whisper in his ear.

Chicago, IL

