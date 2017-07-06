As immigration officers raided a Taoy...

As immigration officers raided a Taoyuan factory, a migrant worker jumped to her death

A migrant worker from Indonesia was killed Thursday after she leapt from the third floor of a building as it was being swarmed by immigration agents, the state-run Central News Agency reported. The woman, named Danisah and aged in her 30s, suffered head injuries in the fall and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

