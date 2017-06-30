Apple Taiwan Opens Today

Apple Taiwan Opens Today

Apple's newest retail outlet opens today in Taipei - its first ever on the island, 497th worldwide, and 78th in Asia, where it has steadily expanded its footprint. It depicts a banyan tree surrounded by various creatures, including black bears, leopard cats, and owls, all common to the island.

