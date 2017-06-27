Youth nabbed in Taipei over nearly $2...

Youth nabbed in Taipei over nearly $25m cocaine

A 27-year-old Hong Kong woman was arrested in Taipei after she was found with eight kilograms of cocaine, worth nearly 100million TWD, or about HK$25million in market value, during security check in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. She landed in Taipei on Wednesday after flying with Emirates from Dubai.

Chicago, IL

