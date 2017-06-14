Xi is no stranger to Hong Kong from t...

Xi is no stranger to Hong Kong from two decades of frequent visits

Xi had been a frequent visitor to Hong Kong for two decades even while he was a lowly provincial cadre, according to two friends in the city who'd known and hosted him. When Xi Jinping sets foot in Hong Kong on Sunday, the sights and sounds of the city will already be familiar to him, gleaned from his frequent visits over two decades while climbing up the ranks of China's Communist Party power structure.

Chicago, IL

