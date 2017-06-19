Wisconsin one of six US states Foxcon...

Wisconsin one of six US states Foxconn, Sharp considering for plant

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Foxconn , the world's largest contract electronics maker, is looking at six U.S. states including Wisconsin as locations for a display-making plant, a top executive said on Thursday. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,975,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC