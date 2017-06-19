Wisconsin one of six US states Foxconn, Sharp considering for plant

Foxconn , the world's largest contract electronics maker, is looking at six U.S. states including Wisconsin as locations for a display-making plant, a top executive said on Thursday. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016.

