Vietnam's 2017 credit growth at 6.53 pct as of May 25 - c.bank
Vietnam's total loans as of May 25 grew 6.53 percent from the end of 2016, deputy central bank governor Nguyen Thi Hong said on Monday. Vietnam targets credit growth this year at 18 percent.
