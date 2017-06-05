Vegetable prices rise sharply after h...

Vegetable prices rise sharply after heavy rains

23 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Following a weekend of heavy rains that flooded many parts of Taiwan, wholesale vegetable prices have risen as much as 30 percent. Sudden and often powerful rain showers caused widespread crop damage in Southern Taiwan, where prices at traditional markets for leafy vegetables like mustard greens increased from NT$30 to NT$50 per bunch.

