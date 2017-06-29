US Senate committee backs allowing navy ships to make port calls in Taiwan

A U.S. Senate committee has approved a bill that would allow U.S. navy ships to make stops at ports in Taiwan, in what would be a major change in U.S. policy. The Senate Armed Services Committee voted 21-6 across party lines in favor of "regular ports of call by the U.S. Navy at Kaohsiung or any other suitable ports in Taiwan and permits U.S. Pacific Command to receive ports of call by Taiwan."

