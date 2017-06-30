US plans to sell Taiwan about $1.42 billion in arms

No US president or president-elect has spoken to a Taiwanese leader since Donald Trump The United States plans to sell Taiwan $1.42 billion in arms, the first such sale under the administration of Donald Trump and a move sure to anger China, whose help the president has been seeking to rein in North Korea. U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters the administration had told Congress of the seven proposed sales on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.