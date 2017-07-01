US arms sale to Taiwan a sign of stable relations: think tank

The U.S. announcement of arms sales worth US$1.42 billion to Taiwan should ease doubts about the stability of relations between Taiwan and the United States, Lai I-chung , an executive board member of Taiwan Thinktank, said Friday. The package -- covering MK-48 torpedoes, high-speed anti-radiation missiles, and standoff precision-guided missiles -- will enhance Taiwan's anti-air, anti-sea and early warning capabilities, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense.

