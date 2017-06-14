UPDATE 1-Taiwan cuts 18 pct interest ...

UPDATE 1-Taiwan cuts 18 pct interest in civil service pension reform

Taiwan's legislature passed a bill reforming pensions for civil servants on Tuesday, eliminating 18 percent annual interest on savings, starting in 2018, as the population ages. Passage of the bill fulfils a campaign promise of President Tsai Ing-wen and is projected to delay the possibility of a default in payments to retirees by a decade.

Chicago, IL

