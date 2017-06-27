University helps its Ethiopian studen...

University helps its Ethiopian students sell coffee to Taiwan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Walta Information Centre

A Taiwanese university has played a middleman role in helping its students from Ethiopia find a way to export coffee beans to Taiwan from their country at a better price, in an effort to address the problem of low incomes among the families of the students. About 80 students from Ethiopia are studying at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology in Taipei -- the largest number in any Taiwanese university from the African country, a major coffee producer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,499 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC