University helps its Ethiopian students sell coffee to Taiwan

A Taiwanese university has played a middleman role in helping its students from Ethiopia find a way to export coffee beans to Taiwan from their country at a better price, in an effort to address the problem of low incomes among the families of the students. About 80 students from Ethiopia are studying at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology in Taipei -- the largest number in any Taiwanese university from the African country, a major coffee producer.

