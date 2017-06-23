UnaBiz Receives License to Operate Global Internet of Things Network in Taiwan

As the world's leading provider of a dedicated communications service for the Internet of Things, the Sigfox Low-Power Wide-Area Network is currently present in 32 countries worldwide and target to reach 60 countries by 2018. The roll out of the commercial grade global network is in line with industry which henceforth can boldly step into the Sigfox global IoT market and ecosystem.

