Traffic on Suhua Highway to return to...

Traffic on Suhua Highway to return to normal on Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Two-way traffic on the Suhua Highway linking Yilan and Hualien counties in eastern Taiwan will return to normal ahead of schedule at 4 p.m. Wednesday, 24 days after rockfalls closed a section of the road near the 112.6-kilometer mark. The affected road section will reopen two days earlier than planned because of better-than-expected progress in making the necessary repairs, according to the Directorate General of Highways .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC