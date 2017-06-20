Traffic on Suhua Highway to return to normal on Wednesday

Two-way traffic on the Suhua Highway linking Yilan and Hualien counties in eastern Taiwan will return to normal ahead of schedule at 4 p.m. Wednesday, 24 days after rockfalls closed a section of the road near the 112.6-kilometer mark. The affected road section will reopen two days earlier than planned because of better-than-expected progress in making the necessary repairs, according to the Directorate General of Highways .

