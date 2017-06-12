Trade top of list for business delega...

Trade top of list for business delegation to Taipei

Read more: Scoop

Wellington Chamber of Commerce Media Statement Wednesday 14th June 2017 Trade top of list for business delegation to Taipei, says Chamber Building trading contacts is at the top of the list for a delegation of businesses that arrives today in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, for a five-day visit. Members will attend the 70th anniversary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei, before visiting the New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office , the Wellington Chamber's office in Taipei that is responsible for the development of trade, economic and cultural interests with Taiwan, given New Zealand does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Chicago, IL

