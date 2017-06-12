Tour helps build KK-Taipei rapport
IN a nutshell, the Sabah Women Entrepreneurs & Professionals Association's recent business study tour of Taiwan, participated by 18 leaders and members, not only forged a bond of friendship but also established business networking ties with their counterparts. The delegation included Swepa President Wynnie Jong, Immediate Past President Datin Jeanette Tambakau, Past Presidents Sue Yong and Doris Lim, Legal Adviser Teoh See See and Swepa Toastmasters Club President Dora Voon.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
