Tour bus drivers jam traffic with a demonstration at Taoyuan airport
As Chinese tourists continue to shun Taiwan, New Taipei tour bus drivers protested at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Thursday, causing congestion in the busy hub. The protest was the latest in a string of demonstrations since President Tsai Ing-wen's election triggered a decline in cross-strait tourist flow.
Discussions
