Tour bus drivers jam traffic with a d...

Tour bus drivers jam traffic with a demonstration at Taoyuan airport

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

As Chinese tourists continue to shun Taiwan, New Taipei tour bus drivers protested at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Thursday, causing congestion in the busy hub. The protest was the latest in a string of demonstrations since President Tsai Ing-wen's election triggered a decline in cross-strait tourist flow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Libya
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC