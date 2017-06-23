Torrential rain warning issued for Nantou, Pingtung and Yilan
The Central Weather Bureau issued an extremely heavy rain warning Friday for the central county of Nantou and mountainous areas of Pingtung County in southern Taiwan and Yilan County in eastern Taiwan, due to a strong convective system. Residents in northern Taiwan's New Taipei, Hualien County in eastern Taiwan, and Yunlin, Chiayi counties and Kaohsiung City in the south were also warned of heavy rain, lighting, gusting wind and swollen rivers, the bureau said.
