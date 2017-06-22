This 74-year-old Italian nun realized...

This 74-year-old Italian nun realized her dream of becoming Taiwanese

The China Post

Italian nun Sister Maristella Piergianni, who has cared for the underprivileged in Taiwan for more than 50 years, was recently granted Taiwanese citizenship and a Taiwanese ID card, fulfilling her dream of becoming a naturalized citizen. "I've always wanted to be Taiwanese," said the 74-year-old, who was excited to receive the Taiwanese ID card and pledged that she will continue her efforts to help those in need.

Chicago, IL

