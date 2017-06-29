The woman was apprehended at Taiwan T...

The woman was apprehended at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Photo: CNA Pictures

A Hong Kong woman could face the death penalty after being arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of trying to smuggle more than 8kg of cocaine into Taipei, according to Taiwan's official news agency. The haul had an estimated street value of almost NT$100 million and was the largest drug seizure of its kind in Taiwan in recent years, the Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

