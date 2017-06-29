The U.S. Will Sell $1.42 Billion Wort...

The U.S. Will Sell $1.42 Billion Worth of Arms to Taiwan, Courting China's Wrath

The United States plans to sell Taiwan $1.42 billion in arms, the first such sale under the administration of Donald Trump and a move sure to anger China, whose help the president has been seeking to rein in North Korea. U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters the administration had told Congress of the seven proposed sales on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

