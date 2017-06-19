The 2017 Taiwan International Balloon...

The 2017 Taiwan International Balloon Festival Brings the Most Number ...

The 2017 Taiwan International Balloon Festival will be held from June 30th to August 6th, inviting an unprecedented number of special shape balloons to debut at Luye Gaotai this year situated at the heart of Luye Township in Taitung County. The Taiwan International Balloon Festival attracts large crowds every year, accumulating 3 million visitors over the past 7 years, becoming the most popular and favored hot air balloon event in Taiwan.

Chicago, IL

