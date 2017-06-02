Tempers flare as flooding hits
Flooding induced by heavy rains in New Taipei and other parts of Taiwan had some residents up in arms Friday over government officials. Torrents of rain in New Taipei brought calf-high waters to roads in Sanzhi District.
