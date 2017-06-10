Tech matchmakers: Local orgs link startups with foreign investors
Taiwan's burgeoning startup scene has been attracting ever more international attention, drawing foreign governments and investors seeking the next big unicorn to the island. With an explosion of networking events and tie-ups, The China Post takes a look at some of the people matching investors with homegrown ideators - the connectors making things happen.
