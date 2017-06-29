Taiwan's tourism income deficit with ...

Taiwan's tourism income deficit with Japan hit NT$100 billion in 2015

Taiwan suffered about a tourism income deficit of NT$100 billion with Japan in 2015, statistics compiled by the Commerce Development Research Institute showed on Thursday. The CDRI data showed that Taiwan's tourism income deficit for 2015 more than doubled from about NT$40 billion in 2014.

