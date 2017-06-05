Taiwan's Legislature is going green
The Legislature is getting in on this year's World Environment Day by having solar panels installed on its rooftop. The panels on the Legislature's Zhenjiang Building in Taipei is expected to yield 100,000 watts of energy per year and carbon emission savings equivalent to planting 2,944 trees - roughly half the carbon-reducing effects of Da'an Forest Park.
