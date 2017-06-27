Taiwanese meditation master visiting Irvine to teach approach to living a life of purpose

Donna Feng leads the meditation ritual before listening to Chan Master Wu Chueh Miao Tien's video at the Chan Center in Irvine in 2013. Living life with purpose and fulfillment - that is the topic Master Wu Chueh Miao Tien, the 85th patriarch of the Taiwan-based Chan school of meditation, will tackle during his first U.S. public address, Saturday, July 1, at the Irvine Barclay Theater.

