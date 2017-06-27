Taiwanese meditation master visiting ...

Taiwanese meditation master visiting Irvine to teach approach to living a life of purpose

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Wave

Donna Feng leads the meditation ritual before listening to Chan Master Wu Chueh Miao Tien's video at the Chan Center in Irvine in 2013. Living life with purpose and fulfillment - that is the topic Master Wu Chueh Miao Tien, the 85th patriarch of the Taiwan-based Chan school of meditation, will tackle during his first U.S. public address, Saturday, July 1, at the Irvine Barclay Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,190 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC