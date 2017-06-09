Taiwan will continue communication wi...

Taiwan will continue communication with U.S. on pork issue: MOFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday that Taiwan will continue to communicate with the United States on the controversial issue of U.S. pork imports and to explain factors such as food preferences and concerns in the local population. The statement was made in response to the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei , which said in its 2017 Taiwan White Paper that Taiwan should make some concessions on outstanding trade issues, such as its current restrictions on the import of some American pork and beef products.

