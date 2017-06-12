Taiwan soothed by US arms sales suppo...

Taiwan soothed by US arms sales support after Panama picks Beijing over Taipei

Taiwan has welcomed calls by lawmakers in the United States for the Trump administration to speed up arms sales to the island. The calls came after the central American nation Panama announced this week that it was switching ties from Taipei to Beijing, dealing a political blow to the island.

