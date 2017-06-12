Taiwan says China 'impertinently' wan...

Taiwan says China 'impertinently' wants it to soften representation in 5 countries

Yesterday

China has been pressuring the United Arab Emirates and four other countries to ask Taiwan to rename its representative offices in another sign of diplomatic pressure on the self-ruled island, Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Thursday. The pressure from Beijing on the UAE, Bahrain, Ecuador, Jordan, and Nigeria follows Panama's decision earlier this week to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and instead recognize China and its "One China" policy.

Chicago, IL

