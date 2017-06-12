Taiwan Police Department's Newest Rec...

Taiwan Police Department's Newest Recruits Are Sleeping On The Job

The New Taipei City Police Department debuted six new Labrador retriever recruits who are joining its puppy academy, Metro reported. The National Police Agency shared photos of the puppies, all offspring of police dog Yellow, in celebration of their one-month birthdays last week.

Chicago, IL

