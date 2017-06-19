Taiwan May export orders rise 9.1 pct...

Taiwan May export orders rise 9.1 pct y/y, beat forecast

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Reuters

TAIPEI, June 20 Taiwan's export orders for May, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... 12 hr Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC