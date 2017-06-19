Taiwan market: Tainan and Chiayi City looking to try out autonomous driving
The governments of Tainan and Chiayi City, Southern Taiwan have both expressed interest to become trial areas for autonomous driving, according to an official from the Industrial Development Bureau of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs .
