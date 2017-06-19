Taiwan market: Apt to launch Taiwan f...

Taiwan market: Apt to launch Taiwan first TDD Lte networks in 2H17

Asia Pacific Telecom plans to open its TDD LTE network, the first of its kind in Taiwan, for commercial use on a 2600MHz frequency band in the second half of 2017, according to company chairman Lu Fang-ming. To continue building up the infrastructure for its 2600MHz band, APT plans to install 300 base stations as well as 11,000 Small Cell base stations in 2017, Lu revealed.

Chicago, IL

