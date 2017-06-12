Taiwan lawmakers launch support group for Hong Kong democracy

Taiwan lawmakers launch support group...

Lawmakers in Taiwan launched a new group to help promote democracy in Hong Kong on Monday, a move likely to rile Beijing ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover of the city from Britain back to China. AFP/SAM YEH TAIPEI: Lawmakers in Taiwan launched a new group to help promote democracy in Hong Kong on Monday , a move likely to rile Beijing ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover of the city from Britain back to China.

Chicago, IL

