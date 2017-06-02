Taiwan, Japan aim to boost tourism over next 3 years

The participants at an annual Taiwan-Japan tourism forum, which opened in the Japanese prefecture of Kagawa on Thursday, have agreed to work toward increasing the number of visitors traveling between the two countries to at least 7 million by 2020. In 2016 the number of Japanese visitors to Taiwan was 1.9 million, an annual increase of 16.5 percent, according to statistics presented at the 2017 Taiwan-Japan Tourism Summit Forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.