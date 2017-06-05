Taiwan e-commerce platform turns to b...

Taiwan e-commerce platform turns to blockchain for traceability

Yesterday Read more: Food Technology

An e-commerce platform that connects food vendors with farmers in Taiwan has launched OwlChain, which it claims is the world's first blockchain food provenance system of its kind. The development of blockchain, a tamper-proof digital technology used to record transactions between sections of the supply chain, has been causing excitement in traceability circles.

Chicago, IL

