Taiwan DCB, PITDC, TMU and Insilico Medicine join forces to apply AI for biomedical research

Thursday June 29, 2017, Taipei, Taiwan: The Development Center for Biotechnology , the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industrial Technology Development Center , and Taipei Medical University , three of Taiwan's premier biomedical institutions, have teamed up with Baltimore-based Insilico Medicine to develop groundbreaking research in applied A.I. for biomedical science. The four parties signed a Letter of Intent for Cooperation at the BioTaiwan 2017 BioBusiness Asia Conference.

