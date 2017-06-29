Taiwan DCB, PITDC, TMU and Insilico Medicine join forces to apply AI for biomedical research
Thursday June 29, 2017, Taipei, Taiwan: The Development Center for Biotechnology , the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industrial Technology Development Center , and Taipei Medical University , three of Taiwan's premier biomedical institutions, have teamed up with Baltimore-based Insilico Medicine to develop groundbreaking research in applied A.I. for biomedical science. The four parties signed a Letter of Intent for Cooperation at the BioTaiwan 2017 BioBusiness Asia Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
