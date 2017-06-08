Taiwan colleges plagued by dorm shortage: union
Close to half of Taiwan's university students are unable to find dormitory rooms, according the Taiwan Higher Education Union. Citing Education Ministry statistics for the 2015 academic year, the union said 44.6 percent of all students needed campus housing and that 45.3 percent of those students were unable to get it.
