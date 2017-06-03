Taiwan benchmarking trip boosts touri...

Taiwan benchmarking trip boosts tourism educators

Read more: Sun-Star

TOURISM educators and industry partners from Western Visayas, including Negros Occidental, have gained boost through a benchmarking trip in Taiwan. Cristine Mansinares, the provincial supervising tourism operations officer of Negros Occidental, said Friday, June 2, that officers of the Tourism Educators and Movers Philippines - Western Visayas visited the Shih Chien University offering hospitality and tourism management and design-related courses during their trip from May 28 to 30. Mansinares, adviser of the group, said the school's Master in Industrial Design program was considered as one of the best design programs in the world by Business Week in 2009.

Chicago, IL

