Taiwan benchmarking trip boosts tourism educators
TOURISM educators and industry partners from Western Visayas, including Negros Occidental, have gained boost through a benchmarking trip in Taiwan. Cristine Mansinares, the provincial supervising tourism operations officer of Negros Occidental, said Friday, June 2, that officers of the Tourism Educators and Movers Philippines - Western Visayas visited the Shih Chien University offering hospitality and tourism management and design-related courses during their trip from May 28 to 30. Mansinares, adviser of the group, said the school's Master in Industrial Design program was considered as one of the best design programs in the world by Business Week in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|5
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC