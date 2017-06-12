Taiwan affairs official meets with KMT's Hung Hsiu-chu

Zhang Zhijun, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday stressed cross-Strait communication based on the 1992 Consensus. Zhang made the remarks while meeting with Hung Hsiu-chu, chairperson of the Taiwan-based Kuomintang party, who is visiting the mainland and will attend the 9th Straits Forum in Fujian Province.

