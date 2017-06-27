Taiwan Activist Urges Crackdown Again...

Taiwan Activist Urges Crackdown Against Floating Sweatshops

Three videos from a mobile phone that described the beatings of an Indonesian crewman aboard a Taiwan-flagged vessel led Allison Lee to find her role as an advocate for those afflicted: migrant fishermen. Lee, the co-founder of the Yilan Migrant Fishermen Union, was recognized by the United States for safeguarding the rights of foreign fishermen working in Taiwan.

