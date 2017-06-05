Taipei Will Soon Get a Tree Covered Tower
The tower in question was designed by Belgian architect Vincent Callebaut and it is great to see it finally beginning to take shape in Taipei, Taiwan. Construction of this sustainable building began in 2013, and it is aptly named the Agora Garden Tower, since it will be clad in all sorts of greenery, including full-sized trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jetson Green.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|5
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC