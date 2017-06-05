Taipei Will Soon Get a Tree Covered T...

Taipei Will Soon Get a Tree Covered Tower

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Jetson Green

The tower in question was designed by Belgian architect Vincent Callebaut and it is great to see it finally beginning to take shape in Taipei, Taiwan. Construction of this sustainable building began in 2013, and it is aptly named the Agora Garden Tower, since it will be clad in all sorts of greenery, including full-sized trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jetson Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 5
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC