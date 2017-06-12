Taipei Story (1985) - " Edward Yang's...

Taipei Story (1985) - " Edward Yang's urban alienation drama

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Edward Yang's 1985 Taipei Story is an important film in the movement known as Taiwan New Cinema, which sought to define Taiwanese identity by reference to its history, society and culture. The film is set in the island's capital during the 1980s and depicts different generations and social classes, all trying to come to terms with, and take advantage of, Taiwan's modernisation and Westernisation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,496 • Total comments across all topics: 281,847,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC